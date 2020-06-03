Fire at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fire at an apartment resulted in one person being evaluated Tuesday night.

Fire officials said it happened at 10:20 p.m. at 1217 Eastgate Dr. SE (Eastgate Apartments).

Flames were visible on the roof when crews arrived and an aerial ladder was used to gain access to the fire on the roof.

"Water in the fourth floor apartments was removed and smoke from the attic and fourth floor was ventilated out of the building.

One building occupant was evaluated due to difficulty breathing," officials said.