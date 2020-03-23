Fire at Olmsted County property Monday evening

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Multiple agencies responded to a fire northeast of Rochester on Monday evening.
The fire was at a county-owned property on 70th Avenue NE and emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:10 pm.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Fire Department, Elgin Fire Department, and Rochester Fire Department were all called to the scene.
No details on the nature of the fire are available or word on any possible injuries.
