Fire at Mason City church quickly extinguished

MASON CITY, Iowa - A small fire broke out on the roof of First Presbyterian Church on South Pierce Avenue Monday afternoon. Crews have been working at the church to remove the steeple, so a new one can be built.

Kevin Hardy, who owns Cutting Edge Crane Services, says he thinks the fire started when sparks from a sawzall ignited some dry wood on the roof.

A member of his crew on the ground noticed the flame. Hardy says, "He was yelling to grab a fire extinguisher and I threw my safety harness back on and basically went up on the roof and put the fire out."

Mason City Fire Department responded to the church and put some water on the roof to keep flames from re-igniting. There was no damage done to the structure of the church and no one was injured.