Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire at Mason City church quickly extinguished

The small fire started on the roof when crews were working to remove a steeple from the church.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A small fire broke out on the roof of First Presbyterian Church on South Pierce Avenue Monday afternoon.  Crews have been working at the church to remove the steeple, so a new one can be built.

Kevin Hardy, who owns Cutting Edge Crane Services, says he thinks the fire started when sparks from a sawzall ignited some dry wood on the roof.  

A member of his crew on the ground noticed the flame.  Hardy says, "He was yelling to grab a fire extinguisher and I threw my safety harness back on and basically went up on the roof and put the fire out."

Mason City Fire Department responded to the church and put some water on the roof to keep flames from re-igniting.  There was no damage done to the structure of the church and no one was injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stem 2

Image

Stem 1

Image

Property Taxes

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Volunteers in North Iowa get in holiday spirit

Image

My Money: Difference between buying and leasing a vehicle

Image

North Iowa grocery store asking for help

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events