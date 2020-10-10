Fire Overtakes Building at Stewartville Automotive Complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fire engulfed a building at a Stewartville automotive complex Friday night.

The Stewartville Fire Department says it received a call around 9:20 p.m. Friday regarding a fire at a commercial building, later confirmed to be part of the Nelson automotive complex. Upon arrival, officials say the west side of the building was fully involved with fire, before flames expanded to the rest of the structure.

The building is now being called a total loss.

Captain Steve Denny tells KIMT News 3 the roof of the building collapsed while first responders were attempting to contian the flames. He also says gasoline was present inside the building at the time officials arrived.

"We had a few gas cans explode in there, there's a half a dozen vehicles inside the building," said Captian Denny.

While the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, officials say the building was being rented out for what appears to be automotive and other types of repairs. The State Fire Marshall will be launching an investigation.

There were no reported injuries to first responders or anyone on the property.