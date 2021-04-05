Fire Departments across the area working overtime due to warm temps, high winds

Fires continue to persist with warmer temperatures and wind sweeping across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

That trend continued with a farm field on fire Monday afternoon in Olmsted County, while a small department in north Iowa - the Rockwell Fire Department - said it responded to six calls over the weekend, including two structure fires, that resulted in 107 hours on the scene.

Deputies in Olmsted County responded to three grass fires over the weekend and citations were given in some instances.

A burn ban went into effect Monday in Worth County as the officials urged residents to not start fires.

"Thank you to those that dropped off donations and refreshments, we greatly appreciate the support of our community! Also a big thank you to our families for everything they do so we can respond when we get calls!" the Rockwell Fire Department said.