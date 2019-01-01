Mason City dental office suffers 'massive loss' due to fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - A fire damages a north Iowa dental office. According to the Mason City Fire Department, a call came in around 6:00pm Monday night at 851 S Taft Avenue in Mason City. Fire crews say Mint Springs Dentistry was closed at the time of the fire. No word yet on the extent of the damage. The fire is currently under investigation.
