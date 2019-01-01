Clear
Mason City dental office suffers 'massive loss' due to fire

A fire breaks out at Mint Springs Dentistry in Mason City.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 12:25 PM
Posted By: Amy Fleming

MASON CITY, Iowa - A fire damages a north Iowa dental office.  According to the Mason City Fire Department, a call came in around 6:00pm Monday night at 851 S Taft Avenue in Mason City.   Fire crews say Mint Springs Dentistry was closed at the time of the fire.  No word yet on the extent of the damage.  The fire is currently under investigation.    

