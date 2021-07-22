Finkenauer set to run for U.S. Senate

MASON CITY, Iowa - The former U.S. Representative of Iowa's First District has stayed busy after leaving office, working on getting younger people involved in public service, and raising awareness of endometriosis. Now, Abby Finkenauer is eyeing a return to Washington.

This week, Finkenauer is set to launch her campaign for U.S. Senate, going up against long-serving, 7-time incumbent Chuck Grassley. If elected, Finkenauer is wanting to focus on issues like healthcare reform, particularly affordability and lowering insurance and prescription drug prices.

"We've got folks still setting up GoFundMe pages, if God forbid they get sick. It shouldn't be that way. We've got to make sure folks have an option to buy into Medicare so they can have access to affordable healthcare. At the same time, be able to keep their private insurance if they had it or their union negotiated for it."

Another key issue she wants to focus on is infrastructure repair, as Iowa was graded a 'C' in the 2019 Iowa Infrastructure Report Card.

"When you invest in infrastructure, but doing it in a way that isn't just sending money into your communities, you're making sure the jobs that it creates actually have good paying jobs with it, and the materials that are used are made in America materials. You're also helping our manufacturers in the United States, which helps out the entire economy."

As to why she wants to run, Finkenauer says she wants to ensure hard working Iowans have a voice, and to accomplish this in a bi-partisan way.

"I think about the working families that I grew up with here in Iowa, the ones who desperately need a voice right now, who actually understand the difference between making a living and having a good life and the policies that help or hinder that. Those are the types of things we're going to fight for and make sure that people understand and that the Senate understands."

Finkenauer is set to officially launch her campaign in Dubuque on Thursday, and plans to make stops around the Hawkeye State.

While Grassley has filed a statement of candidacy for the 2022 election, he has yet to announce whether he will run for an 8th term.