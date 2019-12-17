Iowa congresswoman Abby Finkenauer supports articles of impeachment

Iowa congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said Tuesday that she will support the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

You can see read statement below:

“On January 3rd of this year, I had the distinct honor and privilege to raise my right hand on behalf of my neighbors across Iowa’s First Congressional District and swear I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

I think of that oath, and my constituents who I’m grateful to serve, every day. Tomorrow, after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community, and the words and actions of the President of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level.

This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections. It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy. I’ll continue to do my job with the same values and respect I grew up with here in Iowa. It will soon be up to our US Senators if they choose to do the same.”

The Republican party responded and called the impeachment a “charade”

“By announcing their plan to support Pelosi’s impeachment charade, Reps. Axne and Finkenauer will be voting to overturn the results of the 2016 election and erase the votes of thousands of Iowans. They promised to work on behalf of Iowans, but instead they went to D.C., put their constituents on the backburner, and prioritized Speaker Pelosi’s partisan witch hunt,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement.