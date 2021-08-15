Fine Arts Competition winners at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is announcing the winners in its 2021 Fine Arts Competition.

There were 411 pieces of artwork submitted and 221 were chosen to for the competition. Entries will be on display on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 am to 8 pm during the fair.

Winner of Best of Show in the adult division is Nash Cox of Chariton. Other winners are:

ADULT

Adult - Acrylic/Tempera

1) Leslie Leavenworth, West Des Moines

2) Carolyn Wallace, Boone

3) David Plain, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Jeffrey Kohl, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Candace Camling, Des Moines

Adult - Drawing

1) Mark Timmerman, Indianola

2) Mattea Whetstone, Ames

3) Andrew Wroble, Harpers Ferry

Honorable Mention) Mary Ann Marreel, Osage

Honorable Mention) Cash Lilly, Bondurant

Adult - Fiber

1) E Hellman, Des Moines

2) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City

3) Janet Bergeron, Norwalk

Honorable Mention) Jennifer Messer, Norwalk

Adult - Glass

1) Art Ciccotti, Ames

2) John Byerly, State Center

3) Brenda Kutz, Ames

Honorable Mention) Iris Top, Pella

Honorable Mention) Keith Kutz, Ames

Adult - Jewelry

1) Kimberly Fuller, Oxford

Adult - Mixed Media

1) Jody Valentine, Windsor Heights

2) Deborah Anders-Bond, Ames

3) June Wayne, Boone

Honorable Mention) Sara Slee Brown, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Caroline Freese, Indianola

Adult - Oil Painting

1) Larry Zach, Ankeny

2) Lori Ristau, Johnston

3) Larry Zach, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Jill Woodward, Dallas Center

Honorable Mention) Hans Olson, Fairfield

Adult - Pastels

1) Margaret Askelsen, Clarion

2) Stewart Buck, Ankeny

3) David Yurdin, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Amy Hedberg, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Louise ODonnell, Ames

Adult - Pottery

1) Jennifer Joanning, Des Moines

2) Amber Martenson, Gilman

3) Molly Bach, Marshalltown

Honorable Mention) Judith and Jim Miller, Clear Lake

Adult - Hand Pulled Prints

1) Sadie Goll, Iowa City

2) James Ferrell, Clive

3) Sadie Goll, Iowa City

Adult - Sculpture

1) Tom Whalley, Urbandale

2) Robert Wallace, Ames

3) Suzanne Pratt, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Melvin D. Shivvers, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Brian Bickel, Pleasant Hill

Adult - Watercolor

1) Richard Hanson, Fort Dodge

2) Tracy Edens, Iowa City

3) Carleen Hon, Altoona

Honorable Mention) Lauren Roush, Newton

Adult - Best of Show

1) Nash Cox, Chariton

JUNIOR

Junior - Drawing

1) Mitchell Zheng, Johnston

2) Ashley Zheng, Waukee

Honorable Mention) Keegan Joyce, Decorah

Junior - Painting

1) Chloe Liang, Johnston

2) Mitchell Zheng, Johnston

3) Emma Zheng, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Qiong Gu, Urbandale

Junior - Three-Dimensional

1) Bella Justice, Mitchellville

2) Tanner Beron, Urbandale

3) Mae Juhl, Bondurant

Junior - Other

1) Brandt Remaly, Ankeny

2) Elissa Roeder, Des Moines

YOUTH

Youth - Drawing

1) Hannah Schafer, Altoona

2) Emma Meijer, Ankeny

3) Katelyn Nelson, Bondurant

Honorable Mention) Victoria Ulrich, Cedar Falls

Honorable Mention) Samuel Fuller, Bondurant

Youth - Painting

1) Allison Su, Ankeny

2) Andrea Woolman, Urbandale

3) Rebecca Celsi, Waukee

Honorable Mention) Alice Tsao, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Hannah Schafer, Altoona

Youth - Three-Dimensional

1) Nornubari Kiobel, Urbandale

2) Izi Juhl, Bondurant

3) Aidan Carter, Bondurant

Youth - Other

1) Aeva Meijer, Ankeny

2) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines

3) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines