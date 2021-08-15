Fine Arts Competition winners at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is announcing the winners in its 2021 Fine Arts Competition.
There were 411 pieces of artwork submitted and 221 were chosen to for the competition. Entries will be on display on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 am to 8 pm during the fair.
Winner of Best of Show in the adult division is Nash Cox of Chariton. Other winners are:
ADULT
Adult - Acrylic/Tempera
1) Leslie Leavenworth, West Des Moines
2) Carolyn Wallace, Boone
3) David Plain, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Jeffrey Kohl, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Candace Camling, Des Moines
Adult - Drawing
1) Mark Timmerman, Indianola
2) Mattea Whetstone, Ames
3) Andrew Wroble, Harpers Ferry
Honorable Mention) Mary Ann Marreel, Osage
Honorable Mention) Cash Lilly, Bondurant
Adult - Fiber
1) E Hellman, Des Moines
2) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Janet Bergeron, Norwalk
Honorable Mention) Jennifer Messer, Norwalk
Adult - Glass
1) Art Ciccotti, Ames
2) John Byerly, State Center
3) Brenda Kutz, Ames
Honorable Mention) Iris Top, Pella
Honorable Mention) Keith Kutz, Ames
Adult - Jewelry
1) Kimberly Fuller, Oxford
Adult - Mixed Media
1) Jody Valentine, Windsor Heights
2) Deborah Anders-Bond, Ames
3) June Wayne, Boone
Honorable Mention) Sara Slee Brown, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Caroline Freese, Indianola
Adult - Oil Painting
1) Larry Zach, Ankeny
2) Lori Ristau, Johnston
3) Larry Zach, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Jill Woodward, Dallas Center
Honorable Mention) Hans Olson, Fairfield
Adult - Pastels
1) Margaret Askelsen, Clarion
2) Stewart Buck, Ankeny
3) David Yurdin, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Amy Hedberg, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Louise ODonnell, Ames
Adult - Pottery
1) Jennifer Joanning, Des Moines
2) Amber Martenson, Gilman
3) Molly Bach, Marshalltown
Honorable Mention) Judith and Jim Miller, Clear Lake
Adult - Hand Pulled Prints
1) Sadie Goll, Iowa City
2) James Ferrell, Clive
3) Sadie Goll, Iowa City
Adult - Sculpture
1) Tom Whalley, Urbandale
2) Robert Wallace, Ames
3) Suzanne Pratt, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Melvin D. Shivvers, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Brian Bickel, Pleasant Hill
Adult - Watercolor
1) Richard Hanson, Fort Dodge
2) Tracy Edens, Iowa City
3) Carleen Hon, Altoona
Honorable Mention) Lauren Roush, Newton
Adult - Best of Show
1) Nash Cox, Chariton
JUNIOR
Junior - Drawing
1) Mitchell Zheng, Johnston
2) Ashley Zheng, Waukee
Honorable Mention) Keegan Joyce, Decorah
Junior - Painting
1) Chloe Liang, Johnston
2) Mitchell Zheng, Johnston
3) Emma Zheng, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Qiong Gu, Urbandale
Junior - Three-Dimensional
1) Bella Justice, Mitchellville
2) Tanner Beron, Urbandale
3) Mae Juhl, Bondurant
Junior - Other
1) Brandt Remaly, Ankeny
2) Elissa Roeder, Des Moines
YOUTH
Youth - Drawing
1) Hannah Schafer, Altoona
2) Emma Meijer, Ankeny
3) Katelyn Nelson, Bondurant
Honorable Mention) Victoria Ulrich, Cedar Falls
Honorable Mention) Samuel Fuller, Bondurant
Youth - Painting
1) Allison Su, Ankeny
2) Andrea Woolman, Urbandale
3) Rebecca Celsi, Waukee
Honorable Mention) Alice Tsao, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Hannah Schafer, Altoona
Youth - Three-Dimensional
1) Nornubari Kiobel, Urbandale
2) Izi Juhl, Bondurant
3) Aidan Carter, Bondurant
Youth - Other
1) Aeva Meijer, Ankeny
2) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines
3) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines