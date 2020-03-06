Clear

Finding your next furry friend on a pizza box

Inspired by a New York pizzeria, Rumorz Bar & Grill in Clear Lake will be featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Humane Society of North Iowa on pizza boxes

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - You might be introduced to your next forever pet by way of a pizza box!

The Humane Society of North Iowa is partnering with Rumorz Bar & Grill in Clear Lake to add pictures of cats and dogs that are currently up for adoption to Rumorz' pizza boxes.

Rumorz owner Katie Showalter, who has adopted from the shelter before, says she found the idea from a New York state pizzeria that's doing something similar. In just a few days since announcing the idea, they've seen an overwhelming response from both employees and patrons, particularly on Facebook.

"Lots of comments. I originally thought it'd be a great place because it's a tourist town during the summertime, people coming from Des Moines or Minneapolis might find a pet they just have to get."

Sybil Soukup with the Humane Society calls it a unique way for pet lovers to not only get pizza, but also adopt.

"Anyway to promote adoptable animals is a great way to get people to meet a new furry friend. Who knows, you might order a pizza and meet your new best friend. It's a two for one, a pizza and a friend!"

Currently, two cats and two dogs are being featured, and new animals will be featured and rotated in as soon as one is adopted.

