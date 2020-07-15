Finding the positives in delayed NJCAA fal sports season

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Athletes have been longing to get back to the games since this pandemic started. Junior College level athletes were informed earlier this week most fall sports will remain on hold until spring.

The delay impacts both RCTC and NIACC in close contact sports such as football, volleyball, and soccer. Cross country and tennis will remain as scheduled.

Despite the delayed start, NIACC volleyball coach, Chris Brandt, says she is embracing the silver linings.

“I think our attitude – how we respond all year long is you get to choose and so why not choose for the positives?”

COVID-19 has changed so much in our lives in such a short time span it can be difficult to find the positives.

Coach Brandt says that not all coaches have responded in such a positive manner. After all, it is disappointing to find out your season will start months later than anticipated. Brandt says one upside of the delay is it gives teams more time to prep for the season.

“We typically have about three weeks with our new team and every year it’s so different that that’s one of the challenges. You’ve got three weeks and it’s go time, we’re already playing in a conference match and so that’s a huge benefit that we can really build on.”

Brandt says they have a certain amount of time they will be allowed to spend with student-athletes which will be dedicated toward being in the gym and weight room, among other options.

Since much of the offseason has been spent apart from players and recruits, video conferencing has made it possible for the coach to chat with her players.

“There’s something that’s been way awesome about seeing their faces when they can join us live and making that connection that’s not just a text message. So yeah, there’s going to be a lot of things that we can snowball with this and make it turn into just an amazing experience.”