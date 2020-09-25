Finding safe fall activities during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. If you’re looking for a safe fall weekend activity you may want to head to your local apple orchard!

Sekapp Orchard in Rochester says while businesses is picking up, especially on warmer weekends, there’s still plenty of room to spread out and social distance.

Sales associate Ashley Terrase explained, “There's like fifty acres here where everyone can come stand outside and really have a great time outdoors social distancing with other families.”

The orchard says it mainly focuses on apples but there are also pumpkins, decorative corn, and plenty of sweet treats available as well.

They’re open Monday through Sunday from 9AM-7PM.