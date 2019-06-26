Finding hope and healing as a Pet Portrait Artist

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sometimes we're faced with obstacles in life that give us no other choice than to continue pushing ahead. While an Austin man admits it wasn't always easy to find joy in hardships, he is a success story.

All it took was 14 days for signs and symptoms of a movement disorder to appear and Jon Kittleson's life would be forever changed.

Kittleson went from living an active lifestyle working with cows and at a local mill, when the disorder struck at the age of 28.

Nowadays what you'll hear at the Kittleson residence is the hushed etching of pencil to paper.

"I always enjoyed being creative and the whole art scene," said Jon Kittleson, a Pet Portrait Artist.

Kittleson's passion for art blossomed when he was diagnosed with Rapid On-set Dystonia Parkinsonism, a rare movement disorder.

"It's a muscular neurological disorder so it just makes me have a hard time talking sometimes. I have dexterity issues so that's why I use a pencil because my hands don't work smoothly and I use this chair for balance," explained Kittleson.

He had to learn everything over again and went through countless hours of therapy.

In 2012, Kittleson took a leap of faith opening his own portrait artist business bringing pets to life.

Seven-years later and Kittleson has created nearly 100 works of art.

He is an aura of optimism, "everyone has challenges in life - I'm just a little more obvious," said Kittleson.