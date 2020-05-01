Finding gratitude during a pandemic

KIMT NEWS 3 – While we might be frustrated with the many ways our lives have changed during the pandemic, we also have a lot to be thankful for. It’s easy to take the routines in our life for granted but many of us have a newfound appreciation for what are now holes in our life.

“Life is way different than when you’re just sitting there at home alone with nothing to do except follow a bunch of rules. It makes you want somebody there with you, you know?” Christian Dynneson said.

KIMT News 3 asked Facebook on Friday asking what something was you took for granted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have a newfound appreciation for. You showered social media with pictures and comments, but the number one answer was family.

With a little more downtime, Dynneson is taking this time to repair broken relationships.

“I was so lost before all of this,” he said. “I’m starting to get good with all the family again and repair a bunch of bridges I had burnt down in the past.”

Kobi Quick currently resides in Zumbrota and says she’s managing to keep in contact with family even if she can’t see them.

“I have. I’ve still been keeping in contact with them, I call them all the time, I see them as much as I can but we’re still trying to keep our distance.”

She admits it doesn’t make the times any easier, but she has found a few ways to help pass the time.

“Getting out, going fishing, going kayaking, drawing – pretty much anything to keep my mind busy.”

The great John Wooden once said, “The most important thing in the world is family and love.” If nothing else, it’s clear that these two, and all of you, have learned that lesson during this moment in history.

“Honestly, keep family close,” Dynneson said. “That’s the biggest thing – keep family close.”

“Definitely going to give my family lots of hugs when this is over,” Quick added.