Finding child care could be a challenge in the fall

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a question on a lot of parents' minds right now. What to do with their kids on distance learning days?

Kathy Lloyd with Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral says her organization can help with the search.

They assist families with finding a child care provider who can meet the family's needs.

Lloyd said there is a shortage of child care in Cerro Gordo county, a situation which might be strained even more because of COVID-19.

"It's probably going to be an issue. We have to be honest, we didn't have enough before the pandemic and we're certainly not going to all the sudden be able to develop some," said Lloyd.

Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral can also provide assistance to folks who wish to start a day care.

In Minnesota, the Department of Human Services also provides help to families looking for a child care provider.