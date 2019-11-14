Finding a warm place to sleep on a cold night

MASON CITY, Iowa - Before coming to the Northern Lights Men's Shelter's Walter House, Jesse Germundson battled opiate addiction.

He credits his stay and the people here with turning his life around.

"In the process of coming to the shelter and realizing what the shelter is, what it does, what it can provide for people, I embraced it, and I gave every bit of respect that it gave to me back to it."

Now, he works as a coordinator at the shelter, helping connect those who need help the most.

"I'm trying to do that as a career. I fell backwards into a career."

He would want to see more people benefit from the shelter, but there are some problems. For one, some may not want to come in because of the shelter's strict policy of banning drugs and alcohol, and choose to stay outside. Another problem, one that has been more consistent, is the lack of space. It's something they've experienced even before the temperatures dropped.

"We don't have enough money to get enough space, to put enough beds in, to make sure no North Iowan that doesn't want to be in the cold doesn't have to be."

Robin Ruffalo has also come to Northern Lights to get sober. She's seen that the lack of space has created a wait list.

"We're at full capacity for both until somebody leaves, for the 30 days, and then a bed will become available. There is a waiting list."

Even though there are just only a few people that are not able to find a warm bed at night, just one is too many.

"At one point in my life, I was homeless in California. I was them. My heart really goes out to them. I feel for them."

"One person on the list sleeping outside for one night - who knows what'll happen? You can freeze to death here quick just like that. It's really hard to think about," Germundson adds.

Northern Lights Executive Director Jeannie Kingery says on average, there are usually about 10 people that are sleeping under the bridges over Willow Creek yearly. They work with Mason City Police to encourage them to go to the shelter, but they may not take it.

According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, an estimated 2,700 people in Iowa experience homelessness as of January of last year. In Minnesota, about 7,200 face it.