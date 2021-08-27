For those that are unemployed or wanting to change jobs, finding another job has been a challenge

MASON CITY, Iowa - Help wanted and now hiring signs are virtually everywhere you look.

While she likes her current job, Katherlyn Stevenson has been pounding the pavement looking for a new job, while she continues to wash dishes at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa.

"My rent's $525, there are medical bills, there's food. Right here at the kitchen, I'm only making $7.25."

Stevenson has unique physical challenges and transportation issues, and has been unable to get unemployment insurance.

"I had surgery 8 months ago on my shoulder. I had to go to therapy for a year, and now I have to have surgery again on my left leg. I've gotta work for a long time."

In June, the number of Iowans looking for work rose by 2,400 people. Nationwide, jobless claims increased by 4,000 after reaching a pandemic low last week when claims fell to 349,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department. In addition, jobless claims peaked at around 900,000 in early January as vaccine rollouts began.

During Thursday's 'All Things Unemployment' webinar, which guided employers through the state's unemployment policies, Karen Holett with Iowa Workforce Development outlined what is needed to qualify for unemployment benefits.

"Our requirements in Iowa right now are if they are unemployed, if they are searching for work, they are required to apply for at least 2 full-time jobs each week."

During the pandemic, the state paid out a colossal amount of money.

"We paid out roughly $3.3 billion in benefits for that year. Compared to 2019, which we consider a fairly normal year, it was $385 million."

Despite the challenges she's faced with, Stevenson describes herself as dedicated and reliable.

"I work hard, I'm on time. I come on time and leave on time. Sometimes, I'm here earlier...I just want to get my job done."

Iowa's unemployment rate is at 4%, compared to 7% at this time last year. The number of working Iowans is at 1.5 million, nearly 60,000 higher than last June. North of the state line, Minnesota's unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.9%. The number of unemployed fell to nearly 118,000, while those employed increased to 2.9 million.