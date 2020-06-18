Find out if you've been exposed to COVID-19 with the American Red Cross

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Red Cross is testing for COVID-19 antibodies in blood donations.

Whether you've tested positive for the virus or have shown symptoms, either way it proves you've been exposed to the virus in some capacity. The Red Cross communications manager, Sue Thesenga said if you've been exposed, then your body starts building those antibodies to fight against COVID-19. If you test positive for having antibodies in your blood, that does not mean you're immune to the virus and it does not confirm that you've had it.

Thesenga said this will hopefully provide some clarity surrounding the virus. "It might help like our public health organizations really understand the impact on communities that this really has had." The Red Cross will only be testing for antibodies for a limited time this summer. "Then we'll reevaluate at that time and find out if it's important information that we need to have and if we have the funding to continue it," explained Thesenga.

If you get tested for COVID-19 antibodies, you'll get your results 7 to 10 days after you donate blood and you can check your results through the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.