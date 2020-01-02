'Find Jodi' billboard vandalized on Mason City's north end

MASON CITY, Iowa - A billboard aimed to help crack the decades-long case of Jodi Huisentruit was defaced this week.

The billboard, which reads “Find Jodi,” was spray-painted on the city’s north side.

Former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit was 27 years old when she went missing on her way to work after leaving the Key Apartments on June 27, 1995.

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years.

No arrest has been made in the case.

The name mentioned in the billboard, Frank Stearns, was a long-time Mason City investigator with Mason City police and worked on the Huisentruit case.