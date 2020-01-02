Clear

'Find Jodi' billboard vandalized on Mason City's north end

A billboard aimed to help crack the decades-long case of Jodi Huisentruit was defaced this week.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 6:32 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 1:34 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A billboard aimed to help crack the decades-long case of Jodi Huisentruit was defaced this week.

The billboard, which reads “Find Jodi,” was spray-painted on the city’s north side.

Former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit was 27 years old when she went missing on her way to work after leaving the Key Apartments on June 27, 1995.

Read more on the case here. 

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years.

No arrest has been made in the case.

The name mentioned in the billboard, Frank Stearns, was a long-time Mason City investigator with Mason City police and worked on the Huisentruit case. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
A few flakes for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traffic Deaths and headlights

Image

DMC disabilities Challenge

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Image

Happy hikers hit the trail

Image

Med City goodbyes in 2019

Image

Cracking down on drunk driving

Image

Skating rink opening delayed

Image

Rochester's first 2020 baby

Community Events