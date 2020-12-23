Financing deadline for River City Renaissance hotel/convention center extended

MASON CITY, Iowa - While there hasn't been much movement on the ground on the site of the Hyatt Place hotel/convention center/skywalk, there is a clue for when exactly shovels are expected to break ground.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority's board of directors approved extending the deadline to finalize financial terms of this portion of the project to April 30th. First Citizens Bank offered hotel developer Gatehouse Mason City a term sheet with a $15 million loan. In addition, the feasibility study is being updated.

City administrator Aaron Burnett hopes that this hurdle can finally be cleared to get ground broken by this spring. He says the pandemic is causing the extension, as the hospitality industry has seen a decline.

"Hospitality is a sector of the economy that's been affected greatly. The fact that we're able to move forward on this is indicitive of where Mason City is going right now."

Despite this slowdown, he says local tourism numbers this year are positive, and every little bit helps keep the project's momentum slowly moving forward.

"That's what instilled confidence in both investors and lending institutions in the project. When you look at that average daily rate, you look at those occupancy numbers, they stand up very well to the numbers across the state and across the country."