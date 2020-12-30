Financially smart ways to spend the stimulus check, according to a financial planner

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a new stimulus check on the way, you might already be thinking about how you'll spend it.

Fyooz Financial Planning says it's important to know where your money is going first.

Then, take a look at your lifestyle right now and see if there are small ways to save.

For example, you may be able to save the extra gas money you would normally spend in your non-pandemic lifestyle.

Natalie Slagle says to take a look at bills due right now and keep in mind bills you will have in the coming months.

"The best way to spend that money is just looking at what you need. So I know a lot of us spend a lot during the holidays, so if you accumulated a large credit card balance over the past month, then maybe you just send that $600 to pay it off," says Slagle.

Slagle says if you don't have a need for the money right now, put it in your savings.

She says to also have a little grace with yourself when it comes to spending it.

It's important to be responsible, but it's also okay to give yourself permission to bend the fules a little bit during this crazy year.