Financial relief for colleges, universities, and students available through CARES Act

KIMT NEWS 3 - While many college students were disappointed to learn they don't qualify for the $1,200 government stimulus checks, they may be able to get a different form of financial relief. More than 5,000 U.S. colleges and universities qualify for the Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students under the CARES Act.

At least half of the money the schools receive must be distributed to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.

Andrew Avila is a Luther College senior and lost his on-campus job and a job at a nearby middle school when his college closed. He was recently able to find new employment, but he says money from the CARES Act would help offset his costs. "I'm paying for school on my own and just for the fact that my quality of education has really dropped now attending all my lectures on Zoom, I just feel like I'm not getting the same money that paying for my schooling," he explains.

The amount of money students will receive depends on how much their college qualifies for. Not all colleges and universities qualify for this money.

Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, North Iowa Area Community College, Waldorf University, La James College of Hairstyling, and Luther College qualify. University of Minnesota Rochester does not. Click here to see if your school is on the list.