Final sentence in rural Mower County drug bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – A traffic stop that turned up drugs and a gun results in another sentence of probation.

Ryan Jiles Baldus, 28 of Austin, was give 15 years of supervised probation and 40 hours of sentenced to service Thursday. He pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.



Jennifer Spaeth Jennifer Spaeth

Cully Shierts Cully Shierts

Baldus was arrested in December 2017 along with Jennifer Spaeth and Cully Shierts. Law enforcement says it stopped their vehicle on Mower County Road 2 and found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a pistol, and ammunition inside.

Spaeth was sentenced to 54 days in jail and five years of probation for pleading to two counts of 5th degree drug possession and illegal transport of a firearm.

Shierts got five years of probation and 40 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of ammunition as a drug user.