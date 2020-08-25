Finalists named for new Albert Lea City Manager

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Five finalist have been chosen in the search for a new Albert Lea City Manager.

The City Council says interviews with the following candidates are set for September 17:

- Glenn Anderson currently serves as the City Administrator/Economic Development Director/Utility Superintendent for the City of Sibley, Iowa, where he has been employed for six years. He is also employed with Lake Life Skills as a Program Assistant and is self-employed with High Point Consulting, LLC. Prior to this, he was the City Administrator/Economic Development Director for the City of Ackley, Iowa, where he worked for one year. He also served as the Economic Development Director for Lyon County, Iowa, for three years. Mr. Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in Education/Social Sciences.

- Bradley Hanson is currently employed with the City of Mondovi, Wisconsin, as the City Administrator/Clerk where he has worked for over three years. He is also self-employed with Bradley J. Hanson Consulting. Prior to this, he served as the City Administrator for the City of Onawa, Iowa, for nearly three years, the City Administrator for the City of Bridgeport, Nebraska, for nearly two years. Mr. Hanson holds a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Technology and a master’s degree in Public Administration.

- Martin Moore most recently served as the City Manager for the City of Batavia, New York, where he was employed for two years. Prior to that, he served as the City Manager for the City of Eunice, New Mexico, for seven years, as a Consultant for three years, and as a County Manager for Otero County, New Mexico, for two years. He also has four years of teaching experience and nonprofit experience. Mr. Moore holds a Ph.D. in Political Science with a Public Policy emphasis.

- Patrick Rigg is currently employed by the City of Evansville, Wisconsin, as the City Administrator/Finance Director. He has been in this position for six years. Prior to that, he served as the City Administrator/Clerk for the City of Eldora, Iowa, for six years. Mr. Rigg holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration.

- James Thomas most recently served as the City Manager for the City of Claremore, Oklahoma, where he was for eight years. Prior to that, he served as the Town Administrator/Chief Procurement Officer for the Town of Kingston, Massachusetts, for one year, as the Town Manager for the Town of West Warwick, Rhode Island, for three years, as the Town Manager for the Town of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, for five years, and as the City Manager for the City of Sterling, Colorado, for one year. Mr. Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science/Communications and a master’s degree in Public Administration.