Finalists named for Kasson City Administrator

Interviews to be conducted in November.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KASSON, Minn. – Five finalists are named in the search for Kasson’s next City Administrator.

The City Council has selected five people for an interview process that will take place on November 13.

The finalists are:

Michael Cramer, currently Management Consultant for the Cape Fear Council of Government. Cramer has also served as Town Manager in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and holds a masters degree in public affairs from the University of North Carolina.

Glenn Anderson, currently City Administrator/Economic Development Director/Utility Superintendent for the City of Sibley, Iowa. Anderson has also been City Clerk/Administrator for the City of Tyler, City Administrator/Economic Development Director for the City of Ackley, Iowa, and the Economic Development Director for Lyon County, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Timothy Ibisch, currently City Administrator for the City of Blue Earth. Ibisch served as a Mineman in the U.S. Navy, was City Clerk/Administrator for the City of Tyler, and has a masters degree in urban and regional studies from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Adam Swann, currently City Administrator for the City of Caledonia. Swann was previously Assistant City Attorney and Associate City Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has also been an Associate Attorney for a private firm advising cities, counties and government agencies.

Nancy Zaworski, currently Finance Director and Interim City Administrator for the City of Kasson. Zaworski has been Kasson’s Finance Director for over 12 years and prior to that, she served as the Finance Director/City Clerk for the City of Plainview. She was also an assistant professor role for finance, accounting and economics courses at Winona State University and holds an MBA from the Carlson School of Management.

