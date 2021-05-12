School board interviews top three candidates for RPS interim superintendent opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Rochester Public School Board interviewed their top three choices to oversee Med City schools as interim superintendent Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Kent Pekel, Dr. Christina Bemboom, and Dr. John Thein remain in the running to lead RPS beginning July 1st. The school board will decide which candidate to move forward with Thursday, before voting on whether to approve their contract next Tuesday.

Finalists fielded a series of questions over the course of an hour as board members looked into how each would approach their role as interim superintendent. All three expressed a commitment to promoting equity, engaging with community members, and laying the groundwork for the district's next superintendent.

CandidateS also offered their thoughts on lessons learned during the pandemic, and how the district should move forward after a year of coronavirus complications.

"In many ways, the real reopening happens next fall," Dr. Pekel said. "It's a year where we really have to re-engage kids and community, and do it in a really positive, but also candid and action-oriented way."

Dr. Christina Bemboom told board members, "We've realized some of the things we can do through technology that I think we will keep doing. We'll have to balance that though with our opportunities to be in the room together."

"One of the things that it helped bring out was the creativity that we needed as educators. Taking 25 kids and putting them in a classroom with one person in front never was probably the best idea, but the pandemic made it so that it was outdated," said Dr. John Thein.

