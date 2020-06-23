Clear
Final webinar Tuesday for transit-oriented development plan for Rochester's rapid transit line

In the webinar, the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center will go over recommendations for the use of land along the future route.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 11:06 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A webinar Tuesday at noon is the final meeting regarding the transit-oriented development plan to support new rapid transit in Rochester.

In the webinar, the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center will go over recommendations for the use of land along the future route. A rapid transit line will look very similar to a light rail, such as in the Twin Cities, but operated by buses. The goal is to connect neighborhoods to downtown quickly and without driving cars.

Following today's meeting, project leaders are planning for more community input sessions.

"We have moved into engineering on the rapid transit system itself. We have begun the process and we are outlining right now the next social engagement associated with that process. That process is going to determine a lot of the things people are interested in," explains Jarrett Hubbard, project manager for the City of Rochester.

Some of those interesting details include the exact locations of the stations, the height of the buses, and whether or not the statiosn will have wifi.

