Final touches to Rushford Veterans Memorial complete

The memorial was a local veteran's vision for 20 years.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

RUSHFORD, Minn. - The Rushford Veterans Memorial Park was dedicated on September 11th of 2016, but the final phase of the project was completed about 2 weeks ago.

The memorial was Lifetime Rushford resident and Vietnam veteran Maynard LaFleur's idea. He tells KIMT the memorial has been his vision for about 20 years. He contacted the City of Rushford and worked with them to establish the memorial. He chose the location out of five options the city gave him, had a hand in the design and construction process, and donated a flag pole and memorial. He says it feels good that the project is finally complete. "I think everybody who has served and comes down here it has some meaning for them when they come and look at these monuments. It does for me. My dad served, his monument is here. I served, my monument is here. My son has served in Iraq so it's kind of a special thing coming down here," he says.

The memorial features a Civil War replica fireable cannon, monuments representing each war and conflict the U.S. fought in, and the marks in the cement are meant to look like angels. The turf is from the former Minnesota Vikings stadium field.

The memorial was funded through grants, donations, and the purchase of bricks that are embedded in the memorial.

