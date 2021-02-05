Final touches added to Improve-ICE sculptures ahead of annual event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The sounds of chainsaws could be heard in downtown Rochester as ice sculptures were being carved ahead of this weekends Improve-ICE event.

The event, which is normally known as Social-ICE, has been adapted to be COVID friendly this year.

It will be a physically distanced winter experience that will include Instagram-worthy sculptures, restaurant initiative and photo contest according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Warmer temperatures earlier this week forced sculptors to hold off on creating their icy masterpieces.

Director of Content and Communications Katie Adelman said, "They're on a very good schedule. They started early yesterday afternoon and they're going to continue working throughout the day today and put the final touches on it and hopefully by tomorrow people will see the final product.".

For more information on how you can participate you can click here.