Final tally: Carson King raises $2.9M for the kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — It started with a sign jokingly asking for beer money behind the ESPN College Gameday crew at the Iowa vs. Iowa State Game.

Weeks later, it became so much more.

Carson King Announced Tuesday that his fundraising effort that ended Monday night raised $2.9 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The total sent to King's Venmo account reached $920,112.10.

King's Venmo account on his sign caught the attention of many watching the broadcast, and when a few thousand dollars in beer money poured in, King decided to do something special with the money.

You can find more on the story here.