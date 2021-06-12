Final sentences handed out for Bremer County burglaries

WAVERLY, Iowa – The final three defendants have been sentenced in a pair of Bremer County burglaries.

Authorities say Richard Lusher, 38 of Waterloo, and Jerred Clos, 34 of Waterloo, burglarized a building in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue in Sumner on February 1, 2020. Allison McPherson, 32 of Waterloo, and Dylan Stull, 28 of Waterloo, were then arrested on February 2, 2020, for a burglary in the 2700 block of Midway Avenue.

Stull was the first to plead guilty and was given four years of supervised probation for attempted third degree burglary, carrying weapons, and possession of burglar’s tools. The other three have also now been sentenced.

McPherson got eight days in jail and two years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to attempted third-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Clos received two to five years of supervised probation for a guilty plea to third-degree burglary.

Lusher was given two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact.