Final sentences for Austin raid that found a pound of marijuana

AUSTIN, Minn. – The final two defendants in a June 2018 drug and gun raid are sentenced.

Jesse Darell Downer, 29 of Austin, pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree drug possession. Darrin Darrell Downer Jr., 21 of Austin, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of an illegal suppressor.

They were arrested with Michelle Dawn Downer in June 2018 after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 16th Street SW. Officers say they found nearly a pound of marijuana, two firearms, ammunition, two bags of Xanax, and over $2,000 in cash.

Jesse Downer has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 29 days already served. Darrin Downer has been ordered to spend five years on probation, pay a $1,000 fine, and do 80 hours of community service.

Michelle Downer previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and 5th degree drug possession. She was given five years of supervised probation.