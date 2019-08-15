Clear

Final sentences for Austin raid that found a pound of marijuana

Darrin Downer Jr. (left), Jesse Downer (middle), Michelle Downer (right) Darrin Downer Jr. (left), Jesse Downer (middle), Michelle Downer (right)

One prison term. Two get probation.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The final two defendants in a June 2018 drug and gun raid are sentenced.

Jesse Darell Downer, 29 of Austin, pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree drug possession. Darrin Darrell Downer Jr., 21 of Austin, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of an illegal suppressor.

They were arrested with Michelle Dawn Downer in June 2018 after Austin police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1600 block of 16th Street SW. Officers say they found nearly a pound of marijuana, two firearms, ammunition, two bags of Xanax, and over $2,000 in cash.

Jesse Downer has been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 29 days already served. Darrin Downer has been ordered to spend five years on probation, pay a $1,000 fine, and do 80 hours of community service.

Michelle Downer previously pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and 5th degree drug possession. She was given five years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events