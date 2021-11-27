Final sentence over copper thefts at Rochester AMPI plant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second of a pair of copper thieves has now been sentenced.

Ron Allen Degener, 56 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to trespassing and fleeing a peace officer and was ordered to spend one year on unsupervised probation and pay $300 in fines.

Rochester police say Degener and Chad Charles Westby were arrested on January 1. Investigators say they stole thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring, pumps, and other parts from the old AMPI plant.

Westby pleaded guilty in July to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He also had to pay $10,548.77 in restitution.