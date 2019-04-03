Final sentence in NE Iowa poisoned dog case

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A final sentence was issued in the matter of a poisoned dog.

Christopher Dann, 31 of Charles City, has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to animal neglect. He was arrested in March 2018 along with Anthony and Jennifer Hoffman of Nashua after law enforcement accused Dann and Anthony Hoffman of poisoning someone else’s dog and keeping the animal in a basement freezer.

A child in the Hoffman’s home reportedly told authorities his uncle admitted to poisoning the dog and threatened to put the same poison in the child’s milk.

Anthony Hoffman pleaded guilty previously to animal neglect and was fined $65. Charges were dismissed against Jennifer Hoffman in “the interests of justice.”