Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former southern MN police officer sentenced to 18 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Final sentence in NE Iowa poisoned dog case

Charles City man gets time served.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 1:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A final sentence was issued in the matter of a poisoned dog.

Christopher Dann, 31 of Charles City, has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to animal neglect. He was arrested in March 2018 along with Anthony and Jennifer Hoffman of Nashua after law enforcement accused Dann and Anthony Hoffman of poisoning someone else’s dog and keeping the animal in a basement freezer.

A child in the Hoffman’s home reportedly told authorities his uncle admitted to poisoning the dog and threatened to put the same poison in the child’s milk.

Anthony Hoffman pleaded guilty previously to animal neglect and was fined $65. Charges were dismissed against Jennifer Hoffman in “the interests of justice.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former Kasson Police Officer Sentenced

Image

Former Kasson police officer sentenced to 18 years in prison

Image

MercyOne: Dr. Waters talks about cardiac care

Image

Mayo launches campaign for donate life month

Image

RFD and RPS teaming up for new fire courses

Image

Tracking Plenty of Rain Chances

Image

Mason City track highlights and senior night

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Community Events