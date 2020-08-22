Final sentence for Twin Cities-to-Rochester drug operation

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The final sentence in handed out for a southeastern Minnesota meth ring.

Matthew Joseph Hines has been given 11 years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Law enforcement says Hines and three other men brought meth from the Twin Cities to Rochester for distribution between December 2018 and February 2019. All four men and a woman were arrested in April 2019 after Rochester police discovered five pounds of the drug.

Of the other defendants:

Jake Daniel Scrabeck was given 10 years in federal prison for pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Jaime Alejandro Aguirre-Rea’s got 12 years and six months for the same crime.

Mason Stuhldreher got 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth.

Stuhldreher’s then-girlfriend, Brittany Abernathy, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in state court for aiding an offender to avoid arrest.