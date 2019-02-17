CRESCO, Iowa – The case of a Howard County drug bust finally concludes with the sentencing of the third defendant.
Steven Lane Geerts, 22 of Cresco, has received a deferred judgment for one count of gathering where controlled substances are used. He’s been given two to five years of supervised probation. If Geerts successfully completes that sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.
Lisa Ragon
Peggy Schneider
Geerts was arrested on December 8, 2017, along with Peggy Schneider and Lisa Rae Ragon, after Cresco police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription drugs at an apartment where they were.
Ragon pleaded guilty to possession of meth and pot. She was also given a deferred judgment and one year of probation.
Schneider was sentenced to two years or probation for pleading guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense.
Related Content
- Final sentence for Howard County drug bust
- Final sentence for Forest City drug bust
- Two plead guilty in Howard County drug bust
- Not guilty pleas in Howard County drug busts
- Final sentence in Mitchell County marijuana bust
- Second sentence in Mower County drug bust
- Election 2018:Final Howard County results
- Howard County farmer sentenced to federal prison
- Tool thief sentenced in Howard County
- First sentence in Cresco drug bust