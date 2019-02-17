Final sentence for Howard County drug bust

CRESCO, Iowa – The case of a Howard County drug bust finally concludes with the sentencing of the third defendant.

Steven Lane Geerts, 22 of Cresco, has received a deferred judgment for one count of gathering where controlled substances are used. He’s been given two to five years of supervised probation. If Geerts successfully completes that sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.



Lisa Ragon Lisa Ragon

Peggy Schneider Peggy Schneider

Geerts was arrested on December 8, 2017, along with Peggy Schneider and Lisa Rae Ragon, after Cresco police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription drugs at an apartment where they were.

Ragon pleaded guilty to possession of meth and pot. She was also given a deferred judgment and one year of probation.

Schneider was sentenced to two years or probation for pleading guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense.