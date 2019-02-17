Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Final sentence for Howard County drug bust

Steven Geerts Steven Geerts

Police say meth and marijuana were found at a Cresco apartment.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – The case of a Howard County drug bust finally concludes with the sentencing of the third defendant.

Steven Lane Geerts, 22 of Cresco, has received a deferred judgment for one count of gathering where controlled substances are used. He’s been given two to five years of supervised probation. If Geerts successfully completes that sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.


Lisa Ragon

Peggy Schneider

Geerts was arrested on December 8, 2017, along with Peggy Schneider and Lisa Rae Ragon, after Cresco police say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription drugs at an apartment where they were.

Ragon pleaded guilty to possession of meth and pot. She was also given a deferred judgment and one year of probation.

Schneider was sentenced to two years or probation for pleading guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Tracking below average air and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to fight the flu with peak of season possibly coming soon

Image

Iowa and Minnesota seeing low flu activity

Image

11th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Poetry contest

Image

Testing water for Nitrates

Image

Wrestling state championship

Image

Highlights: Grizzlies host Pink in the Rink night

Image

Prep basketball highlights: Iowa girls regionals

Image

Amy Klobuchar stops in Mason City

Image

Tracking More Snow For Sunday

Image

Minnesota section wrestling finals

Community Events