Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Final sentence for Forest City drug bust

Charles Barnish

One man got 10 years in federal prison.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 2:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The fourth and final sentence is issued for a December 2017 drug bust.

Charles Gene Barnish, 43 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and has been ordered to spend seven days in jail, with work release privileges.

Barnish was arrested along with three others on December 17, 2017, after Forest City police searched a home in the 700 block of South 7th Street and found meth, marijuana, and children in the home.

Audrey Lynn O’Dell pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and possession of meth-1st offense. She got a deferred judgment and five years of probation.

Valerie Lynn O’Dell pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and child endangerment. She received 36 days in jail and three years of probation.

State charges against Joseph Angel Luna were dismissed to make way for federal prosecution, where Luna pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution and meth and got a 10 year prison sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Image

Minnesota is seeing a lot of DWIs so far in 2019

Image

Rochester couple lobbies against legalizing marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Community Events