Final sentence for Forest City drug bust

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The fourth and final sentence is issued for a December 2017 drug bust.

Charles Gene Barnish, 43 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and has been ordered to spend seven days in jail, with work release privileges.

Barnish was arrested along with three others on December 17, 2017, after Forest City police searched a home in the 700 block of South 7th Street and found meth, marijuana, and children in the home.

Audrey Lynn O’Dell pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and possession of meth-1st offense. She got a deferred judgment and five years of probation.

Valerie Lynn O’Dell pleaded guilty to gathering where drugs are used and child endangerment. She received 36 days in jail and three years of probation.

State charges against Joseph Angel Luna were dismissed to make way for federal prosecution, where Luna pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution and meth and got a 10 year prison sentence.