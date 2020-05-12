Final sentence for Chickasaw County drug bust on the Avenue of the Saints

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The final sentence is handed out for a summer drug bust involving four people from Michigan.

Charles Edmond Sanders, 23 of Grandville, MI, was given one year of probation and a $315 fine for pleading guilty to possession of MDMA.

Sanders was arrested on July 10, 2019, along with Cody Oster, Elias Rempalski, and Helena Sias. They were pulled over for speeding on the Avenue of the Saints in Chickasaw County and deputies said there was a strong odor coming from the vehicle. A search turned up illegal drugs, drug-related items, and cash.

Of the other three:

Oster, 24 of Grand Rapids, MI, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA. He was given one year of probation.

Rempalski, 25 of Freeport, MI, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of a controlled substance-1st offense. He was given one year of informal probation.

Sias, 22 of Grand Rapids, MI, has charged against her dismissed after she agreed to “an informal deferred prosecution agreement.”