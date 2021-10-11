Final sentence for 2020 Mower County drug bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – A fifth and final sentence is handed out for a 2020 winter drug raid in Mower County.

Kron Dvonte Girsham Stevenson, 21 of Albert Lea, was ordered Monday to spend 1 year on supervised probation after pleading guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. Stevenson also received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Stevenson was one of six people arrested after Austin police raided two apartments in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SE on February 20, 2020. Investigators say they found methamphetamine and marijuana. Charges against a Betheny Kuehn of Austin were dismissed but of the four others:

Jerry Hoy of Austin pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree drug possession and was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, with credit for 139 days already served.

Andrew Alexander of Rochester pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was given five years of supervised probation

Kody Larson of Austin pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession and got a stay of adjudication and one year of supervised probation.

Kelvin Cotton of Austin pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation, 21 days in jail, and a $10,000 fine.