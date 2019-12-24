Clear

Final rescued North Iowa Samoyed finds a new home

Over 300 dogs rescued from Manly breeder in November 2018.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Just in time for Christmas, the last of the rescued Samoyeds at the Humane Society of North Iowa has found a forever home.

In November 2018, over 300 Samoyeds were rescued from Whitefire Kennels in Manly due to unhealthy and unsafe living conditions. Now, the final one of those dogs, Inara, has been adopted.

The Humane Society of North Iowa says Inara gave birth to seven puppies shortly after she was rescued, which delayed the socialization therapy she needed to fit in with humans. After several other adoption plans fell through, Inara is now joining a young family from Minnesota as one of their own.

“The Samoyed rescue took 2 years to complete, countless hours of effort from the entire shelter staff, and an immeasurable amount of emotion from all,” says Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa. “There was not a dry eye at the shelter as Inara left with her new family. These Samoyeds had become a part of each of us and saying goodbye to the last one was a moment of pure joy, but also nostalgic of all the tears of sadness, anger and hope we had shed for these dogs over the course of the last two years.”

Soukup says the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Animal Rescue League, multiple Samoyed rescue organizations, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped in finding new homes for all those dogs.

“We will forever hang on to the memories of the hundreds of fluffy white dogs that found their freedom through our shelter,” says Soukup. “Finding an animal the happy ending they deserve is the greatest gift we can give…and receive.”

A total of 165 Samoyeds found forever homes through the Humane Society of North Iowa.

The owner of Whitefire Kennels, Barbara Kavars was convicted of 14 counts of Animal Neglect and sentenced to two years of probation and fined $65 for each count. Kavars may not own or breed any dogs while on probation. She is appealing her conviction.

Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2019 Year in Review: January - February

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Christmas Eve

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Holiday Travel Conditions - Christmas Eve

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Community Events