Final rescued North Iowa Samoyed finds a new home

MASON CITY, Iowa – Just in time for Christmas, the last of the rescued Samoyeds at the Humane Society of North Iowa has found a forever home.

In November 2018, over 300 Samoyeds were rescued from Whitefire Kennels in Manly due to unhealthy and unsafe living conditions. Now, the final one of those dogs, Inara, has been adopted.

The Humane Society of North Iowa says Inara gave birth to seven puppies shortly after she was rescued, which delayed the socialization therapy she needed to fit in with humans. After several other adoption plans fell through, Inara is now joining a young family from Minnesota as one of their own.

“The Samoyed rescue took 2 years to complete, countless hours of effort from the entire shelter staff, and an immeasurable amount of emotion from all,” says Sybil Soukup, Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa. “There was not a dry eye at the shelter as Inara left with her new family. These Samoyeds had become a part of each of us and saying goodbye to the last one was a moment of pure joy, but also nostalgic of all the tears of sadness, anger and hope we had shed for these dogs over the course of the last two years.”

Soukup says the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Animal Rescue League, multiple Samoyed rescue organizations, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals helped in finding new homes for all those dogs.

“We will forever hang on to the memories of the hundreds of fluffy white dogs that found their freedom through our shelter,” says Soukup. “Finding an animal the happy ending they deserve is the greatest gift we can give…and receive.”

A total of 165 Samoyeds found forever homes through the Humane Society of North Iowa.

The owner of Whitefire Kennels, Barbara Kavars was convicted of 14 counts of Animal Neglect and sentenced to two years of probation and fined $65 for each count. Kavars may not own or breed any dogs while on probation. She is appealing her conviction.

Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of North Iowa.