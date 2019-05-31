Clear

Final preparations for Thursdays Downtown underway

A new name for a Rochester summer favorite also comes with some new changes.

Posted: May 31, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're less than a week away from Rochester's favorite summer street festival, Thursdays Downtown, formerly known as Thursdays on First and Third. 

While it will still have everyone's favorite vendors, the new name does bring some new changes like more vendors and more music. 

According to Rochester Downtown Alliance, it also means this will be the last year the summer-long event will be held on 3rd St. SW and 1st Ave SW. 

Katie Adelman with RDA said this is because the construction happening now, could make different streets more suitable for the event in the future. 

Speaking of construction, Adelman said luckily, all the construction proejcts happening now didn't have too much of an impact on preparing for this year's Thursdays Downtown. Current construction in Peace Plaza just forced some rearranging of vendors in the area. 

"Nothing major," Adelman said. "Not like what's coming for the Heart of the City in 2020 that will essentially have us pick up and move our event."

Final preparations are underway like making sure vendors know when to set up and making sure the event will have a police presence for safety. 

"It's really great to see all of that come together and with it being a week away, it's really coming together now," Adelman said. 

The first Thursdays Downtown will happen rain or shine on June 6. 

