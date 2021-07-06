Final preparations for first Rochester's Thursdays Downtown since 2019 underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just two days, downtown Rochester will be filled with vendor tents, live music stages, and crowds of people. Rochester summer staple Thursdays Downtown is making a comeback.

On Thursday, you can find all the action on Third Street, First Avenue, and in Peace Plaza.

Between now and Thursday morning, the Rochester Downtown Alliance is double-checking every list: touching base with the bands, the vendors, and the city to make sure everyone is set.

After nearly a year and a half of cancelled or modified events, the RDA is feeling confident heading into Thursday. "We have been planning and unplanning and replanning Thursdays for the last two years. I still have fresh in my memory all of the adjustments we tried to make to pull it off," says executive director Holly Masek. "Coming into this year, we targeted this year as a midsummer day. We thought, 'We think this will be realistic,' and then suddenly got surprised to know that we could have done it earlier maybe with the mask mandate getting repealed a little quicker."

If you're still feeling nervous about being in a crowd, Masek recommends coming over the lunch hours or between 2 P.M. and 4 P.M. for an even quieter experience. But if you're ready to party, get downtown by 5 P.M. That's when evening bands kick off.

Thursdays Downtown are 11 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. every Thursday through September 9th.

On Thursdays, two-hour parking in the ramps is free. If you park in the ramp at 3 P.M. or later, the rest of your night is free.