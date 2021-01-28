Final not guilty plea in Fort Dodge double murder

FORT DOGE, Iowa – A fifth not guilty plea has been entered in a Webster County double homicide.

Michael James Wells, 33 of Fort Dodge, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of 2nd degree murder. Not guilty pleas to the same charges were previously entered by Michael J. Shivers of Eagle Grove, James C. Davis Jr. of Fort Dodge, Darrell L Jones of Fort Dodge, and Jeremiha R. Hatten of Fort Dodge.

They’re accused of shooting to death Jamael Cox and Tyrone Cunningham, whose bodies were found on June 16, 2020, in the 900 block of 10th Avenue SW in Fort Dodge. Shivers, Davis, Wells, and Jones have also been charged with felons in possession of firearms.

Their trials are all scheduled to start on March 23.