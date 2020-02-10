Final guilty plea over 2.5 pounds of marijuana found in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The third and final defendant in a North Iowa drug bust that turned up more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana is pleading guilty.

Michael Dennis Payton Jr., 22 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea Monday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His sentencing is scheduled for March 30.

Law enforcement arrested Payton along with Maranda Jo Baseman of Mason City and Shavaughnta Marlyn Carter of Mason City after a January 30, 2019, search in the 1000 block of 12th Street NW in Mason City. Police say the location had been identified as a marijuana trafficking point and more than 2 and ½ pounds of the drug were recovered.

Baseman previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and got one year of supervised probation. Carter already pleaded guilty to delivery of marijuana and got give years of supervised probation.