Final guilty plea in Winneshiek County drug house arrests

Destiny Chambers
Destiny Chambers

Two defendants already sentenced.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – The final defendant in a northeast Iowa drug bust is pleading guilty.

Destiny Lynn Chambers, 38 of Calmar, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substances are used, and possession of meth-2nd offense.


Dominick Watson

Lane Breitsprecher

A sentencing hearing for Chambers is set for December 17 in Winneshiek County District Court.

Chambers was arrested along with Dominick Watson of Decorah and Lane Breitsprecher of Fort Atkinson after a December 12, 2018 search of a Calmar home. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a seven week investigation found the home was a place where drugs were sold or used.

Watson pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-3rd of subsequent offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used. He was sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation.

Breitsprecher pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and also got two to five years of supervised probation.

