Final defendant pleads guilty in Mower County drug bust

Ryan Baldus Ryan Baldus

Authorities say three people were caught with meth and pot.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A final guilty plea is entered for a drug bust in December 2017.

Ryan Jiles Baldus, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for March 21, 2019.


Jennifer Spaeth

Cully Shierts

Baldus was arrested on December 18, 2017, along with Jennifer Spaeth and Cully Shierts. Law enforcement stopped their vehicle on Mower County Road 2 and says a search turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a .38 caliber pistol and ammunition.

Spaeth previously pleaded guilty to two counts of 5th degree drug possession and illegal transport of a pistol and ammunition. She was sentenced to 54 days in jail and five years of probation.

Shierts pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and possession of ammunition as a drug user. He received five years of probation and 40 hours of community work service.

