Final day of publication for 2 local newspapers

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Larry and Melanie Dobson moved to Dodge Center and formed the Community News Corporation in 2003 after their daughter, Emily Steffens, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in a car accident. They needed jobs where Emily could come to work with them, so they got into the local newspaper business.

After 15 years of owning the award-winning Star Herald and Byron Review, the Dobsons made a difficult decision this weekend to end publication of the newspapers.

"We haven't been making money... for quite some time," explains Melanie. After putting their own money into the paper, and doing the math, they came to the conclusion that they could not continue the paper.

"Our last opportunity turned out to not work out so we ended up having to make a decision," adds Larry. "We were trying for a few months to avoid getting to this point."

The Wednesday papers will be the final editions of the Star Herald and Byron Review.

"There are some people who have subscriptions that haven't run out. We're going to have to go through bankruptcy, so what happens from this point on with our money is pretty much up to the hands of the bankruptcy referee, so we can't make the decisions anymore of what happens," explains Larry.

Tearfully, they want to thank their loyal staff, readers, and advertisers. "You end up getting involved in the community because you see where things can make a difference. We've loved it. We've loved the community. People here are just fantastic."

Steffens writes an award-winning weekly column in the papers about her life. As the papers are no more, so is her column, but the Dobsons are considering different ways for her to continue to share her story with readers.