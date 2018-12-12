Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Final day of publication for 2 local newspapers

For financial reasons, the Star Herald and Byron Review have a sad fate.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Larry and Melanie Dobson moved to Dodge Center and formed the Community News Corporation in 2003 after their daughter, Emily Steffens, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in a car accident. They needed jobs where Emily could come to work with them, so they got into the local newspaper business.

After 15 years of owning the award-winning Star Herald and Byron Review, the Dobsons made a difficult decision this weekend to end publication of the newspapers.

"We haven't been making money... for quite some time," explains Melanie. After putting their own money into the paper, and doing the math, they came to the conclusion that they could not continue the paper.

"Our last opportunity turned out to not work out so we ended up having to make a decision," adds Larry. "We were trying for a few months to avoid getting to this point."

The Wednesday papers will be the final editions of the Star Herald and Byron Review.

"There are some people who have subscriptions that haven't run out. We're going to have to go through bankruptcy, so what happens from this point on with our money is pretty much up to the hands of the bankruptcy referee, so we can't make the decisions anymore of what happens," explains Larry.

Tearfully, they want to thank their loyal staff, readers, and advertisers. "You end up getting involved in the community because you see where things can make a difference. We've loved it. We've loved the community. People here are just fantastic."

Steffens writes an award-winning weekly column in the papers about her life. As the papers are no more, so is her column, but the Dobsons are considering different ways for her to continue to share her story with readers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Medals of Honor

Image

New Buses Coming to North Iowa

Image

Phoenix Academy students shop till they drop

Image

Driver commended for heroics after crash

Image

Draft horses used to pull semi up icy hill

Image

Local newspapers print last issues

Image

10 11/28

Image

10 11/27

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Community Events