Final University of Minnesota presidential candidate visits the Rochester campus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dr. Joan T.A. Gabel made stops at every University of Minnesota campus, with Rochester being the final stop. She is the final remaining candidate to become the 17th president of the University of Minnesota. She took part in a question and answer session at each question to allow the campuses to get to know her and get community feedback from them.

Dr. Gabel is currently executive vice president of academic affairs and provost at the University of South Carolina. If elected, she will be the University of Minnesota's first woman president.

"i feel a lot of responsibility to be a very good president of course but also a strong woman and rolemodel for everyone who might look to me for that type of guidance but mostly what I want is to be a really good president," says Dr. Gabel.

The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents is interviewing her on Friday. They will then decide to appoint her, or continue the search.