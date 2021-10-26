Final Minnesota prep football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school 2021 final football poll. First-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (4) (8-0) 40 1

2. Eden Prairie (7-1) 36 2

3. Maple Grove (7-1) 31 3

4. Minnetonka (7-1) 26 5

(tie) Stillwater (7-1) 26 4

6. Shakopee (6-2) 21 6

7. Wayzata (6-2) 13 8

(tie) Woodbury (7-1) 13 7

9. White Bear Lake (6-2) 6 9

10. Prior Lake (5-3) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, East Ridge 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mankato West (4) (8-0) 49 1

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) (8-0) 43 2

3. Andover (8-0) 41 3

4. Chaska (8-0) 37 4

5. Rogers (7-1) 28 7

6. Rochester Mayo (7-1) 26 T5

7. Elk River (6-2) 19 8

8. Moorhead (5-2) 12 T5

(tie) Spring Lake Park (6-2) 12 9

10. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Park Center 1, Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Becker (6) (8-0) 60 1

2. Hutchinson (7-1) 54 2

3. Mound-Westonka (8-0) 46 3

4. Stewartville (8-0) 44 4

5. North Branch (8-0) 36 5

6. Fridley (6-2) 23 9

(tie) Willmar (6-2) 23 6

8. Holy Angels (6-2) 21 10

9. Kasson-Mantorville (6-2) 14 7

10. SMB-Wolfpack (5-3) 3 8

(tie) Simley (5-3) 3 8

Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Faribault 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Dassel-Cokato (3) (8-0) 66 T3

2. Providence Academy (2) (8-0) 59 5

3. Cannon Falls (1) (7-1) 48 6

(tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-1) 48 T3

5. Lake City (1) (7-1) 42 1

6. Waseca (7-1) 34 7

7. Esko (8-0) 33 8

8. Fairmont (7-1) 30 2

9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (6-2) 16 T9

10. Annandale (6-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Pierz 2, Sauk Centre 1, Albany 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (3) (8-0) 35 1

2. Minneapolis North (1) (7-1) 34 3

3. Pipestone (8-0) 25 2

4. Moose Lake Willow River (6-0) 24 5

5. Blue Earth Area (7-1) 23 6

6. Chatfield (7-1) 18 9

7. Kimball (8-0) 17 4

8. Osakis (7-1) 10 8

9. Royalton (6-1) 9 NR

10. St. Agnes (7-1) 7 NR

(tie) Maple River (7-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Rush City 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Murray County Central (3) (8-0) 39 1

2. Minneota (1) (8-0) 37 2

3. Rushford-Peterson (8-0) 32 3

4. Ottertail Central (8-0) 26 5

5. Mahnomen-Waubun (7-1) 24 4

6. Ada-Borup (7-1) 14 7

(tie) BOLD (7-1) 14 6

8. Deer River (8-0) 10 9

9. Mayer Lutheran (7-1) 9 NR

10. Polk County West (6-1) 8 8

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1, Pine River-Backus 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Verndale (4) (8-0) 40 1

2. Lanesboro (8-0) 36 2

3. Hancock (8-0) 29 5

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-1) 26 6

5. Fertile-Beltrami (8-0) 20 4

6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (7-1) 19 3

7. Grand Meadow (7-1) 18 7

8. Mountain Lake Area (7-1) 17 8

9. Nevis (6-1) 9 9

10. Herman Norcross (6-2) 3 T10

Others receiving votes: Hill City-Northland 2, Cherry 1.