Final Minnesota prep football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school 2021 final football poll. First-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (4) (8-0) 40 1
2. Eden Prairie (7-1) 36 2
3. Maple Grove (7-1) 31 3
4. Minnetonka (7-1) 26 5
(tie) Stillwater (7-1) 26 4
6. Shakopee (6-2) 21 6
7. Wayzata (6-2) 13 8
(tie) Woodbury (7-1) 13 7
9. White Bear Lake (6-2) 6 9
10. Prior Lake (5-3) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, East Ridge 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Mankato West (4) (8-0) 49 1
2. St. Thomas Academy (1) (8-0) 43 2
3. Andover (8-0) 41 3
4. Chaska (8-0) 37 4
5. Rogers (7-1) 28 7
6. Rochester Mayo (7-1) 26 T5
7. Elk River (6-2) 19 8
8. Moorhead (5-2) 12 T5
(tie) Spring Lake Park (6-2) 12 9
10. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-2) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Park Center 1, Mahtomedi 1, Mankato East 1, Chanhassen 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Becker (6) (8-0) 60 1
2. Hutchinson (7-1) 54 2
3. Mound-Westonka (8-0) 46 3
4. Stewartville (8-0) 44 4
5. North Branch (8-0) 36 5
6. Fridley (6-2) 23 9
(tie) Willmar (6-2) 23 6
8. Holy Angels (6-2) 21 10
9. Kasson-Mantorville (6-2) 14 7
10. SMB-Wolfpack (5-3) 3 8
(tie) Simley (5-3) 3 8
Others receiving votes: Rocori 2, Faribault 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Dassel-Cokato (3) (8-0) 66 T3
2. Providence Academy (2) (8-0) 59 5
3. Cannon Falls (1) (7-1) 48 6
(tie) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-1) 48 T3
5. Lake City (1) (7-1) 42 1
6. Waseca (7-1) 34 7
7. Esko (8-0) 33 8
8. Fairmont (7-1) 30 2
9. Plainview Elgin-Millville (6-2) 16 T9
10. Annandale (6-2) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Pierz 2, Sauk Centre 1, Albany 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (3) (8-0) 35 1
2. Minneapolis North (1) (7-1) 34 3
3. Pipestone (8-0) 25 2
4. Moose Lake Willow River (6-0) 24 5
5. Blue Earth Area (7-1) 23 6
6. Chatfield (7-1) 18 9
7. Kimball (8-0) 17 4
8. Osakis (7-1) 10 8
9. Royalton (6-1) 9 NR
10. St. Agnes (7-1) 7 NR
(tie) Maple River (7-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Barnesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Rush City 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Murray County Central (3) (8-0) 39 1
2. Minneota (1) (8-0) 37 2
3. Rushford-Peterson (8-0) 32 3
4. Ottertail Central (8-0) 26 5
5. Mahnomen-Waubun (7-1) 24 4
6. Ada-Borup (7-1) 14 7
(tie) BOLD (7-1) 14 6
8. Deer River (8-0) 10 9
9. Mayer Lutheran (7-1) 9 NR
10. Polk County West (6-1) 8 8
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 1, Pine River-Backus 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Verndale (4) (8-0) 40 1
2. Lanesboro (8-0) 36 2
3. Hancock (8-0) 29 5
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (7-1) 26 6
5. Fertile-Beltrami (8-0) 20 4
6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (7-1) 19 3
7. Grand Meadow (7-1) 18 7
8. Mountain Lake Area (7-1) 17 8
9. Nevis (6-1) 9 9
10. Herman Norcross (6-2) 3 T10
Others receiving votes: Hill City-Northland 2, Cherry 1.