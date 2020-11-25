Final Minnesota AP prep football poll

Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (3) (8-0) 48 1
2. Eden Prairie (1) (7-0) 45 2
3. Rosemount (1) (6-0) 41 3
4. St. Michael-Albertville (6-2) 35 4
5. Blaine (6-1) 31 5
6. Farmington (5-1) 20 T6
7. Shakopee (6-2) 19 8
8. Maple Grove (4-1) 18 T6
9. Totino-Grace (4-2) 6 10
10. East Ridge (4-2) 4 9
(tie) Stillwater (4-3) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Woodbury 1, Prior Lake 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Moorhead (4) (7-0) 58 2
2. St. Thomas Academy (2) (6-0) 50 1
3. Mankato West (6-0) 48 3
4. Andover (6-0) 45 4
5. Chanhassen (6-0) 38 5
6. Spring Lake Park (6-1) 24 7
7. Mahtomedi (5-1) 23 6
8. Bemidji (5-2) 19 10
9. Rogers (5-2) 14 NR
10. Minneapolis Washburn (6-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 2, Chaska 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Fridley (5) (7-0) 67 1
2. Rocori (2) (7-0) 65 2
3. Hutchinson (5-2) 48 5
4. Grand Rapids (6-1) 45 3
5. Becker (4-2) 32 9
6. Kasson-Mantorville (5-1) 30 7
7. Willmar (6-2) 19 NR
8. Marshall (5-2) 17 8
9. Princeton (6-1) 16 NR
10. Jordan (4-1) 13 4
Others receiving votes: Orono 10, Holy Angels 9, Detroit Lakes 6, Hermantown 2, Hill-Murray 2, St. Paul Como Park 2, Simley 2.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Annandale (3) (7-0) 64 1
2. Albany (3) (8-0) 62 3
3. Cannon Falls (1) (7-0) 61 2
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 46 7
5. Waseca (6-1) 41 T5
6. Litchfield (6-1) 29 T8
7. Mora (5-0) 27 T5
8. Pierz (7-1) 26 4
9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 10 T8
10. Aitkin (6-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Luverne 6, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Breck 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (3) (3-0) 47 1
2. Blue Earth Area (2) (7-0) 46 2
3. Barnesville (7-0) 39 3
4. Minneapolis North (6-1) 38 4
5. Morris Area Chokio-Alberta (6-1) 27 6
6. Chatfield (4-1) 20 5
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 20 10
8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16 7
9. St. Agnes (5-1) 8 9
10. Redwood Valley (5-2) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Medford 2, Concordia Academy, Paynesville 2, Pelican Rapids 2, West Central-Ashby 1, Maple River 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (4) (5-0) 40 1
2. Minneota (8-0) 35 3
3. Mayer Lutheran (7-0) 31 4
4. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 30 2
5. Wabasso (6-1) 20 9
6. Murray County Central (6-1) 18 5
7. New York Mills (4-0) 15 8
8. BOLD (5-2) 12 6
9. Breckenridge (6-1) 10 T10
10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 9 T10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (7-0) 39 2
2. Hancock (1) (7-0) 36 3
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) 25 5
(tie) Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 25 6
5. Grand Meadow (6-1) 23 1
(tie) Lanesboro (7-1) 23 10
7. Renville County West (6-0) 21 7
8. Win-E-Mac (6-1) 13 9
9. South Ridge (6-1) 7 4
10. Ogilvie (5-1) 4 8
Others receiving votes: Verndale 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.